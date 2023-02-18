US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Given New $50.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

USFD has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on US Foods to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet raised US Foods from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised US Foods from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $39.61 on Friday. US Foods has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 61,806 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total transaction of $2,351,718.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,127,185.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in US Foods by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in US Foods by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in US Foods by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,892,000 after purchasing an additional 13,113 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

