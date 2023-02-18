US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 1%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.81 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.81 ($0.01). Approximately 129,831 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 145,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.82 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £2.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.85.

Get US Solar Fund alerts:

US Solar Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This is an increase from US Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.33%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Solar Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Solar Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.