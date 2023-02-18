Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) is Freshford Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Freshford Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,260,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 474,539 shares during the period. Valvoline accounts for approximately 5.0% of Freshford Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Freshford Capital Management LLC owned 0.71% of Valvoline worth $31,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Valvoline by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 6.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 47.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 42.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 5.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Valvoline Trading Down 1.3 %

VVV stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,099,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,077. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.38. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72.

Valvoline Dividend Announcement

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $332.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.31 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 126.78% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Valvoline news, CMO Heidi J. Matheys sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,724. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,786 shares of company stock valued at $622,611 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VVV. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valvoline, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and supply of engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through the Retail Services segment. The Retail Services segment services the passenger car and light truck quick lube market in the US and Canada with preventive maintenance services done through company operated and independent franchise care stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.