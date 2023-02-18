Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,331 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.8% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.97 on Friday, reaching $374.22. 3,285,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,849,416. The business has a fifty day moving average of $364.17 and a 200-day moving average of $361.46. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $424.72.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

