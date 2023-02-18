Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN) Shares Down 0.3%

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF (TSE:VUN – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$74.64 and last traded at C$75.09. 55,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 55,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.35.

Vanguard U.S. Total Market Index ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$72.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$71.83.

