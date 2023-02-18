Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Stock Performance

VBLT stock opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.82. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $2.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 293,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 112,148 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 282,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of next-generation, targeted medicines for difficult-to-treat medical conditions. Its product candidates are built off of its platform technologies: Vascular Targeting System (VTS), a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels and Monocyte Targeting Technology (MTT), an antibody-based technology able to specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

