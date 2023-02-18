Vecima Networks Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Vecima Networks in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 13th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Vecima Networks’ current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Vecima Networks’ FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.27 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$76.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$73.63 million. Vecima Networks had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Vecima Networks from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vecima Networks in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

VCM opened at C$22.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$544.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.27. Vecima Networks has a 1 year low of C$14.30 and a 1 year high of C$23.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Vecima Networks’s payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

In other news, Senior Officer Clay Mccreery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.40, for a total transaction of C$48,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,209 shares in the company, valued at C$780,054.60. Company insiders own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

