Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,694 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEEV. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.1% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 220,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,303,000 after acquiring an additional 63,900 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 159.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Veeva Systems by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 97,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after acquiring an additional 77,738 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total transaction of $27,713.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,609 shares in the company, valued at $2,876,844.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $1,207,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,142.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $27,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,876,844.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,610 shares of company stock valued at $53,449,824. 13.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VEEV shares. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $170.49 on Friday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.02 and a 1-year high of $234.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 69.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.86.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $552.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.78 million. As a group, analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

