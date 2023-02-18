Velas Self Reported Market Cap Hits $64.19 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Velas has a market capitalization of $64.19 million and $1.32 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0266 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00080050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00057831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,415,158,794 coins and its circulating supply is 2,415,158,792 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The official message board for Velas is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.