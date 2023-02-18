Velas Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $64.19 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0266 or 0.00000108 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $64.19 million and $1.32 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00080050 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00057831 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00010723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00029054 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001115 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003719 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,415,158,794 coins and its circulating supply is 2,415,158,792 coins. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The official website for Velas is velas.com. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

