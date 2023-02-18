Venus USDC (vUSDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $104.43 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 17th. Venus USDC has a total market capitalization of $104.43 million and approximately $2,520.08 worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus USDC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0219 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Venus USDC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Venus USDC Token Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02188462 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus USDC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus USDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Venus USDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Venus USDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.