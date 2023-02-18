Veritable L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Veritable L.P. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its position in shares of Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $347.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $402.87. The company has a market cap of $154.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFLX. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Netflix from $366.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Netflix from $225.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush raised their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, New Street Research began coverage on Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.00.

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

