Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,739,000 after buying an additional 78,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $321.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.66. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.
Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.
Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.
