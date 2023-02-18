Veritable L.P. Grows Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Linde were worth $3,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Linde by 3.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after acquiring an additional 689,308 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Linde by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,032,950 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $816,941,000 after purchasing an additional 203,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 2.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,003,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $863,739,000 after buying an additional 78,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $321.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $328.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.66. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $347.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIN. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.