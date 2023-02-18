Veritable L.P. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Veritable L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,206 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in 3M by 9,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $154.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.