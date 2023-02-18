Veritable L.P. Has $4.99 Million Stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Veritable L.P. raised its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,229 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P. owned 0.10% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 136,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 12,206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 670,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,250 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $549,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 23,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.8% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,599,000 after purchasing an additional 205,093 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ICLN opened at $19.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.33 and its 200-day moving average is $20.57. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.85.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.036 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

