Veritable L.P. Increases Stock Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Veritable L.P. increased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 261,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $4,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,415,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,600 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 771,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,626 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,236,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,602,000 after purchasing an additional 853,587 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 1,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,026,000 after purchasing an additional 725,142 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 2,978.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 514,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,801,000 after purchasing an additional 497,787 shares during the period.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.62 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $16.34 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

