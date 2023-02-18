Veritable L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,889 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 11,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 392,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,792,000 after purchasing an additional 10,971 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 430,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,692,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 27,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 18,028 shares during the period. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $75.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.43. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.52 and a 12-month high of $84.08.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 44.54% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is 11.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

Further Reading

