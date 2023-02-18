Veritable L.P. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,612.5% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $238.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.35 and its 200 day moving average is $230.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

