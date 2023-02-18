Veritable L.P. Sells 10,758 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Veritable L.P. reduced its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 384,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 10,758 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 7.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.6% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 135,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 23,072 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 0.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 574,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.0% during the second quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 21,716 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $14.50 target price on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th.

Golub Capital BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GBDC stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.43. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Golub Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Golub Capital BDC Profile

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

