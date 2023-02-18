Veritable L.P. Sells 17,538 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,538 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,115,000 after buying an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,886,000 after buying an additional 1,189,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on USB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

Shares of USB stock opened at $48.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average is $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $58.31.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

