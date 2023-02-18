Veritable L.P. Sells 34,020 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Veritable L.P. decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,020 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% in the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield Asset Management

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.06.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $35.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.44. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

