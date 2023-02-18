Veritable L.P. Sells 8,540 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Veritable L.P. lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,500,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $275,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,761,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $173.23 and its 200-day moving average is $164.45. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

