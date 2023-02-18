Veritaseum (VERI) Price Up 5.8% This Week

Veritaseum (VERI) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $65.73 million and approximately $50,065.18 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Veritaseum has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $30.58 or 0.00124165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.56 or 0.00424441 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000098 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,926.13 or 0.28115723 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Veritaseum

Veritaseum was first traded on May 5th, 2019. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com. Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Veritaseum is https://reddit.com/r/Veritasium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

According to CryptoCompare, “Veritaseum is a smart contract-based wallet interface that allows anyone to create, enter and manage smart contracts without the need for any kind of intermediaries, middleman or centralized authority. Veritaseum will allow users to interact with real-world products based completely on blockchain technology and smart contracts, including P2P value trading, P2P letters of credit and DAOs. VERI tokens will allow users to interact with the Veritaseum wallet interface.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veritaseum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

