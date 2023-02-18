Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Veru from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.17.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru Price Performance

Shares of Veru stock opened at $4.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.38 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Veru has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $24.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veru

Veru ( NASDAQ:VERU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.22). Veru had a negative net margin of 412.01% and a negative return on equity of 119.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERU. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 4,643.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,880,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777,610 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $28,800,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Veru by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,293,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,511,000 after purchasing an additional 949,478 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the second quarter worth approximately $5,312,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Veru during the third quarter worth approximately $4,690,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.87% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.