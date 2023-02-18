Vext Science (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Trading 3.3% Higher

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Rating) traded up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 12,010 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 18,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 target price on shares of Vext Science in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Vext Science Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22.

Vext Science Company Profile

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. The company is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

