ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $26.61

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $26.61 and last traded at $26.99, with a volume of 43847 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.67.

ViacomCBS Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

