Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP lessened its holdings in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 21,785 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Vicor were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 71.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 2.5% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 15,266 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 23.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 71,481.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 352,899 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $20,870,000 after purchasing an additional 352,406 shares during the last quarter. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. Vicor Co. has a twelve month low of $42.90 and a twelve month high of $100.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day moving average of $60.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.96 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Vicor news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 31.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VICR. StockNews.com upgraded Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CJS Securities upgraded Vicor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Vicor from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

