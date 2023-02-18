Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) versus Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR) Critical Survey

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) and Electronic Sensor Technology (OTCMKTS:ESNR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vicor and Electronic Sensor Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vicor $359.36 million 7.51 $56.63 million $0.73 83.96 Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Vicor has higher revenue and earnings than Electronic Sensor Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vicor 8.48% 7.43% 6.49% Electronic Sensor Technology N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Vicor and Electronic Sensor Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vicor has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electronic Sensor Technology has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vicor and Electronic Sensor Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vicor 0 0 3 0 3.00 Electronic Sensor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vicor currently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.68%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.5% of Vicor shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of Vicor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vicor beats Electronic Sensor Technology on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vicor

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

About Electronic Sensor Technology

Electronic Sensor Technology, Inc. engages in the development of chemical vapor analysis process. It develops, manufacture and sale a patented product which is designed to detect and analyze chemical odors and vapors. The company process applies gas chromatography calculations and technology towards the industries, including homeland security, life sciences, chemical and petrochemical, food & beverage and environmental. Its products include Portable zNose-Model 4600 & Model 4200, Battery Operated zNose-Model 4300 and Benchtop zNose-Model 7100. The company was founded by Teong C. Lim in 1995 and is headquartered Newbury Park, CA.

