Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 211,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 462,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.