Virax Biolabs Group (NASDAQ:VRAX) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.78 and last traded at $0.82. Approximately 211,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 462,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
Virax Biolabs Group Stock Down 2.4 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.36.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VRAX. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile
Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits, and med-tech and PPE products for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name; and med-tech and PPE products, such as employee protection equipment products under the ViraxCare brand name, as well as infrared thermometers, pulse oximeters, masks, gloves, and other PPE products.
