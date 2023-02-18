Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ – Get Rating) (TSE:VGZ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.56. Vista Gold shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 36,776 shares traded.

Vista Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGZ. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vista Gold by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,659,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 150,869 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vista Gold by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 127,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 32,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in Vista Gold by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,258,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 797,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

Further Reading

