Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81, Briefing.com reports. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.92 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Vontier updated its Q1 guidance to $0.57-0.62 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Vontier Trading Up 0.2 %

Vontier stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.56. Vontier has a 52 week low of $16.55 and a 52 week high of $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VNT shares. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vontier by 89,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

