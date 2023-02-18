Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.57-0.62 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.60. The company issued revenue guidance of revenue down low-to-mid-single digits, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $688.53 million. Vontier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.73-2.83 EPS.

Vontier Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,105,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,031. Vontier has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. Vontier had a return on equity of 92.95% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $871.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vontier will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research cut Vontier from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Vontier from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Vontier in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Vontier from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vontier currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vontier

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 89,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vontier by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Vontier by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vontier by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vontier by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

See Also

