Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.26 Million

Vow (VOW) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Vow has a market cap of $109.26 million and $375,644.91 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vow token can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00002824 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vow alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.95 or 0.00422641 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.95 or 0.27996494 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Vow

Vow’s genesis date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vow Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vow and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.