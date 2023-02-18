VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of VPR Brands, LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 1,318 shares changing hands.

VPR Brands Stock Down 3.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.08.

VPR Brands Company Profile

VPR Brands LP is engaged in the development, marketing, and distribution of electronic cigarettes, personal vaporizers, and pocket lighters. Its brands include Dissim, HoneyStick, Goldline, Krave, VaporX, Vaporin, and Helium. The company was founded on July 19, 2004 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

