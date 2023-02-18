Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

VRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Vroom from $3.13 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Vroom from $1.30 to $1.10 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vroom from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vroom

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Vroom by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 306,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vroom by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Vroom by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 161,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. 32.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vroom Price Performance

About Vroom

Vroom stock opened at $1.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.69. Vroom has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

