Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $10.91 Million

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for $4.10 or 0.00016660 BTC on exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $111.53 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009473 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00044750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00029143 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001815 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00019039 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.43 or 0.00216938 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,628.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.88094688 USD and is down -5.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $11,549,949.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

