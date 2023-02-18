Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 10.09%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $185.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.07, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $180.48 and a 200 day moving average of $172.57.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VMC. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 10.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,685 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 32.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $470,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

