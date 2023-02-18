Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $185.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,199. The company has a market capitalization of $24.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $180.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $137.54 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 37.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $203.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.75.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $354,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 136.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.