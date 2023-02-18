Wabash National Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WNC)

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Wabash National has a payout ratio of 11.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Wabash National to earn $3.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.3%.

Wabash National Price Performance

WNC opened at $28.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.68. Wabash National has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Wabash National ( NYSE:WNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $657.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.58 million. Wabash National had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 31.22%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total value of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 60,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $1,691,651.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,129 shares in the company, valued at $8,961,142.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 39,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $912,797.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 379,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,710,404.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wabash National

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Wabash National by 4.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Wabash National by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 98.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research cut shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $17.00 to $27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wabash National from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wabash National has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

About Wabash National

(Get Rating)

Wabash National Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and market of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products. The Commercial Trailer Products segment manufactures van and platform trailers and other transportation related equipment to customers who purchase directly from the company or through independent dealers.

