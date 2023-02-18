Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $132,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPE stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29.

