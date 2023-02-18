Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,029 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ally Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Baxter International by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Baxter International by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Baxter International by 33.6% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Baxter International in the third quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $41.00 on Friday. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.58 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of -8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.96.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Baxter International had a negative net margin of 16.10% and a positive return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.02%.

Insider Transactions at Baxter International

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total transaction of $2,658,621.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $63.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Baxter International Profile

(Get Rating)

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

Featured Articles

