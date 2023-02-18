Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 623.4% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 58,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 50,427 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,693 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 193,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 160,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.82.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $60.73 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $37.56 and a 12-month high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. The stock has a market cap of $55.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.77.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

