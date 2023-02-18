Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given Outperform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Walmart’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.09 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Walmart from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $162.25.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.94.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total value of $665,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares in the company, valued at $39,454,722.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total transaction of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.08, for a total transaction of $665,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,454,722.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in Walmart by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,820 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Walmart by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 10,566 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,847 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 857,839 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $127,749,000 after acquiring an additional 13,985 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

