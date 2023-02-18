Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00426083 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.46 or 0.28224480 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Waltonchain Token Profile
Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,860,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,885,498 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.
Waltonchain Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Waltonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waltonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.