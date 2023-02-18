Waltonchain (WTC) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.23 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. One Waltonchain token can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001012 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Waltonchain has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Waltonchain has a total market capitalization of $20.41 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.73 or 0.00426083 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,937.46 or 0.28224480 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,860,710 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,885,498 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Waltonchain is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities. As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

