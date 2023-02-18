Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $43.45 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $43.45 million and $1.20 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00079646 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00058086 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0864 or 0.00000351 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00010520 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00028631 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001110 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Wanchain Coin Profile

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,103,311 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.