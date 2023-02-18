Wanchain Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.27 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 11.3% higher against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $43.69 million and $1.27 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00079331 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,103,313 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

