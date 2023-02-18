Warburg Research Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS)

Warburg Research set a €77.00 ($82.80) target price on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of KWS stock opened at €63.50 ($68.28) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.13. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €53.50 ($57.53) and a one year high of €76.90 ($82.69). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €63.61 and a 200 day moving average price of €61.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.97, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for farmers in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables. The Corn segment breeds, produces, and distributes seeds for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

