Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

