Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Feb 18th, 2023

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBDGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.39.

A number of analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of WBD stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.