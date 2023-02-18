Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.39.
A number of analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Cowen dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WBD. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,026,804,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,863,279,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,213,212,000. Newport Trust Co purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,079,000. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,500,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 0.8 %
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
- Is it Time to Fade the Rally in Generac Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.