Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Announces $0.88 Dividend

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, February 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Warrior Met Coal has decreased its dividend by an average of 30.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 6.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.6%.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 4.1 %

HCC opened at $41.66 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $42.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.66 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 52.03% and a net margin of 36.88%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Institutional Trading of Warrior Met Coal

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

(Get Rating)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.