WashTec (ETR:WSU) Trading Up 1.4%

WashTec AG (ETR:WSU – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as €35.75 ($38.44) and last traded at €35.60 ($38.28). Approximately 7,468 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 30,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at €35.10 ($37.74).

WashTec Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is €35.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is €36.57. The firm has a market cap of $476.41 million and a P/E ratio of 17.45.

WashTec Company Profile

WashTec AG provides solutions for car wash in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers various roll-over, self-service, and commercial vehicle wash equipment, as well as associated peripheral devices. It also provides wash tunnel systems; water reclaim systems; equipment maintenance; service projects and upgrades; spare parts; and digital solutions, as well as car wash chemicals under the Auwa brand.

